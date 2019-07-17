Kansas grandma shines as flower girl, pictures of wedding go viral

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas grandma is making headlines for her role in her granddaughter’s wedding.

Courtesy: Thomas Felts Photography

Brenna Kleman, 27, and Brock Kendall, 32, married in April of 2019.

The pair said they were not sure who to select as their flower girl during the planning process.

“We don’t have any little ones that could perform that task, so she (Brenna) came up to me one day and she goes, ‘I think I want grandma to be my flower girl,’ and I went, ‘OK, let’s do it,'” explained Brock Kendall.

“Grandma was a little shocked at first, but she was really excited. When her friends asked her what she said to me she was like, ‘well, I didn’t say no,'” said Brenna Kleman.

Brenna and some of her family members then took a trip to a local bridal store to find Grandma Kleman the perfect flower girl dress.

Grandma Kleman owned her role. She walked down the aisle in a maroon, knee-length outfit, smiling from ear-to-ear.

“She was so excited. She was laughing the whole time. She did a really good job,” Brenna said.

Kleman has since gone viral for her role in the wedding thanks to a couple of photos snapped by Emporia photographer Thomas Felts.

Courtesy: Thomas Felts Photography

“The photographer did such a great job. He had such great energy and direction. He had grandma throw the flowers up and my whole family would start cheering louder. Grandpa was so proud. He was like, ‘that’s my flower girl. She’s so cute,'” Brenna explained.

The newlyweds said they never expected the photos to get the attention of news outlets like the Huffington Post and Fox News.

“I know other people have done this before, so I don’t know why it got so big, but the only thing I can think of is grandma just looks so endearing in that picture,” Brenna said.

Brenna is hopeful her grandmother’s positive spirit will leave a lasting impression on those who come across the story.

“Grandma has inspired us so much with her positive energy and I think that with as big as this story is getting maybe she can inspire others too,” she said.

Brenna is a nurse in Wichita. She said a patient inspired her to ask her grandma to be her flower girl.

Thomas Felts is a former school counselor turned full-time photographer. He has photographed more than 1,000 sessions and 100 weddings.