WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) has received an $85,000 grant investment from the national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Wichita area.

Since 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in helping to find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, including KHS. They have helped to get 6.5 million pets adopted out and counting.

“Our investment in Kansas Humane Society is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“This grant from Petco Love is essential to continuing lifesaving work in the Wichita community,” said Emily Hurst, KHS President/CEO. “The grant will provide much-needed resources to continue our goals of reducing pet overpopulation, providing medical care for sick and injured pets, as well as helping us care for homeless pets in need of a safe and loving shelter. This grant will be essential towards helping Kansas Humane Society save as many lives as possible. We’re very thankful to Petco Love for their continued support and investment in this important and lifesaving work.”

KHS is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that was founded in 1888 as a community resource for pets and people dedicated to enhancing the lives of all companion animals.

To see animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.