WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Summer Road Trip came across an interesting slice of Kansas life Monday morning — a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper rescuing a family of raccoons.

KSN’s Sam Montero and Jillian Carroll were on their way to catch up with the rest of the KSN team in Larned when they had to stop on the highway.

A trooper had pulled over to help three raccoons cross the highway safely. The KSN video shows the raccoons being a little reluctant to follow directions, but the three finally got to the other side of the road.

Sam and Jillian thoroughly enjoyed the short pit stop.

“Things you see on the Kansas Road Trip,” Jillian said. “Thank you, officer! Very nice!”