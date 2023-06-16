KSN employees volunteer in the community on the 2023 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring, June 16, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s parent company Nexstar is celebrating 27 years on Friday, June 16. Each year, the company and all of its television stations honor the day by giving back to local communities.

Here in Wichita, KSN employees are donating their time in several ways.

First, on Friday morning, they helped at two different Catholic Charities locations.

At St. Anthony Family Shelter, they did landscaping and cleanup work. The shelter is the only Wichita-area shelter designed specifically for families with children.

At Adult Day Services, our team washed buses. Adult Day Services offers day programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and for seniors with dementia, Alzheimer’s or dealing with loneliness.

On Friday afternoon, KSN is collecting items for Giving the Basics Wichita, a non-profit organization that gives basic hygiene items to people who can’t afford them. The event is called a Dignity Drive.

Please, consider bringing some of these items to Old Town Square in Wichita Friday between 3 and 6:30 p.m. or to the KSN studios at 833 N Main Street between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.:

Bar Soap Body wash Shampoo Conditioner Deodorant Feminine products Laundry detergent Lotion Toilet paper Toothpaste Toothbrushes Wipes

Nexstar’s founder and CEO, Perry Sook, established the Founder’s Day of Caring in 2016. The company gives employees a paid half-day to volunteer.