KSN volunteers at non-profit for homeless veterans during Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN employees spent Monday volunteering with Passageways by doing yard work. It’s a non-profit that gives homeless veterans a place to call home until they are back on their feet.

Since 2014, Passageways has made it a mission to fight veteran homelessness. A four bedroom house in Wichita is more than home to the veterans.

“They support each other and the camaraderie within the house is just, it’s humbling. They’ve got each other’s backs and they really want to see the best for each other,” said Jennifer Garrison, CEO Passageways.

Garrison started the program five years ago after hearing news of a homeless veteran dying in Wichita.

“And it really struck a cord with my mom and my family, we were just like how is this happening in this day and age.”

Since then, 79 veterans, all men, have graduated from the program and moved into their own apartment.

That’s the goal of passageways helping veterans get back on their feet.

“When the heroes are all set they have their ID, then we help them with their benefits, get them to the right people who can help them, or we help them find a job.”

The program takes veterans to doctors appointments, the VA and to counseling any day of the week.

“We don’t say you have to have your life together and you need to be out in 60 days,” said Garrison. “It is whatever life path they’re choosing as long as they are making forward progress we will be there to support you.”

The home sleeps up to nine veterans at a once.

Like any other non-profit, the program relies on donations and volunteers to survive.

“And a lot of this, we’ll send with the heroes when they graduate, so they’ll have them over at their own apartments,” said Garrison. “So toilet paper, paper towels, and this is just one of three different areas where we have donations.”

Veterans walk in to the home at their lowest.

“We’ve had heroes come through here that have flat out told us, on their graduation day, I had my suicide date picked out and that was when I was going to end it,” added Garrison.

But leave restored.

“They just want a happy life. They just want to enjoy the freedoms that they fought for and be able to wake up everyday and not have to worry about basic needs.”

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

.@KSNNews is proud to participate in Founder’s Day of Caring. Today we’re volunteering at Passageways, a nonprofit that helps homeless vets. #NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/8gWopVHeQv — Amanda Aguilar KSN (@AAguilarKSN) June 17, 2019

FOUNDER’S DAY OF CARING: Today is a BIG day of community service across all Nexstar owned stations. KSN is volunteering with Passageways. It’s a non-profit that helps give homeless veterans a place to call home until they are back on their feet.#NexstarNation #NexstarCares pic.twitter.com/4GjBlUK6fI — Jasmine Haynes (@journalistjas) June 17, 2019

‪FOUNDERS DAY OF CARING: We’re helping Passageways, an organization that helps homeless veterans! ‬‪We’re doing… Posted by Krystle Sherrell on Monday, June 17, 2019