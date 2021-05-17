Lucas ranks among best small-town art scenes in nation

LUCAS, Kan. (KSNW) — National polling sponsored by USA Today Readers’ Choice 2021 has named Lucas as the fourth-best small-town arts scene in the nation.

Voting took place in April and top winners were revealed early in May.

The small town, with a population of 400, is the Grassroots Art Capital of Kansas. It showcases the ingenuity of self-taught artists.

Among all the opportunities to see and learn about art made by hundreds of Kansas and nationally based individuals is the Grassroots Art Center, celebrating its 25th year in 2021.

Others include the Bowl Plaza, voted the second-best public restroom in the U.S. in 2014, the internationally recognized house and sculpture environment, The Garden of Eden, established in 1907 by S.P. Dinsmoor, Miller’s Park Sculptures, the Florence Deeble Rock Garden, Mri-Pilar’s Garden of Isis, the World’s Largest Souvenir Traveling Plate by Erika Nelson, and Fork Art Park.

Self-taught art is crucial to the history of Lucas as a community. It was named one of the eight Wonders of Kansas Art by the Kansas Sampler Foundation. Lucas artists and four other Kansans were featured in one of the earliest national publications focused on grassroots artists (Gregg Blasdel, Art in America, 1967).

To find out more about the Best Small Town Arts Scene, visit www.10best.com. For more about Lucas, visit lucaskansas.com.