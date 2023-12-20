MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — A school teacher in Maize is finding a unique way to teach her second graders about the importance of giving.
Last month, Vermillion Elementary School teacher Hannah Maddy gave each of her students a dollar. She wanted the students to donate the money to a cause of their choice and intended it to be a simple lesson in doing good. But, she never expected those dollars would eventually raise a lot more.
“I don’t tell them what to do with that dollar. I just tell them, ‘Here’s a dollar. You can’t spend it on yourself. You have to do something good with it in the world. You have to help somebody else. You have to make a difference,'” said Maddy.
Maddy started the “Dollar Project” five years ago when she was teaching in Mulvane. Her second-graders at Vermillion can give their dollar to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle or get creative.
“I made snowman ornaments and went out and sold them for $3 each,” said Vermillion second grader Deacon Little.
Little used his buck to raise over $400, giving it all to help a single mother through The Salvation Army.
“It made me feel really happy that I was giving and helping them,” said Little.
For Little, his favorite part was giving the money away.
Another student, Josie Fulks, made a “Pay the Day” calendar. Those who donated to her cause paid the amount to match the day they donated. She raised over $800.
“It made me feel good. We gave it to the (St. Teresa Hospital “Discharge with Dignity”) Clothing Closet,” she said.
Countless lessons of kindness and giving, all for just a buck, but in the end, for Maddy, it’s priceless.
“Just seeing a child who is struggling to learn to read, to write, or to do math, and ‘Oh, I get it now.’ Just to be able to turn around and say, ‘Look, Ms. Maddy, I did it!’ That’s what I do it for,” said Maddy.
So … why are the principals duct-taped to the hallway?
The school raised $32,000 through a walk-a-thon this year that will go toward a new audio-visual system for their gym. The reward for the students was to duct tape their principals to the wall.
