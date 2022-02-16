WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have seen a public service worker go above and beyond their usual job description to help someone or the community, we want to know about it.

The DeVore Foundation and KSN are again sponsoring the annual Excellence in Public Service Awards. The awards are a way to honor the best of public service employees in the City of Wichita, Wichita Public Schools, and Sedgwick County.

The Excellence in Public Service Award is designed for public employees who go beyond the call of duty and demonstrate the following:

Exemplary performance that has contributed to the public interest

Innovative problem-solving skills that have improved service delivery

Adherence to high ethical standards in carrying out job responsibilities

A record of community involvement through participation in civic organizations

Nominations are open until 5 p.m. on March 4. Click here to get to the online nomination form. It is available in English and Spanish. Forms are also available in the Wichita city manager’s office, the Sedgwick County manager’s office, and the Wichita Public Schools’ strategic communications office.

A committee of nine public and private sector representatives will read through the nominations and choose the honorees. Last year, there were six winners.

The winners will find out when their supervisors, colleagues, and others surprise them at work in April.

The winners will receive $2,500 and will be honored at a reception attended by family, friends, coworkers, previous honorees, the selection committee and members of the DeVore Foundation in May.