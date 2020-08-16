Oldest living American celebrates birthday

(CNN) – happy birthday to the oldest living person in the united states!

This social distancing birthday party is for Hester Ford, who turns either 115 or 116 years old this weekend.

Her family says census records indicate two different birthdates, but either age makes her the oldest American.

It’s no wonder so many people have been driving by to celebrate her life.

Ford has 12 children and more than 300 other descendants!

She says she doesn’t have a secret for longevity, but she does eat half a banana every morning..

