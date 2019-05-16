One man fulfills his civic duty by traveling 50 states mowing veterans lawns for free

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man, traveling all 50 states mowing lawns for veterans, the elderly, and the disabled, is making his Kansas stop. And, he’s doing it all for free.

Rodney Smith Jr. was in Wichita Thursday mowing two lawns for veterans, free of charge, before he moves to his Oklahoma stops and continues crossing the United States.

Smith began his program, Raising Men Lawn Care Service in Huntsville, Alabama, a few years ago after seeing an elderly man struggle to mow his own lawn.

“I thought I should do something about it,” said the now 29-year-old Smith. “That’s when I decided to cut lawns for the elderly, disabled, and single parent mothers for free.”

The decision to sacrifice his time and body was easy, says Smith. “I’m young. I’m able. A lot of elderly people are not able.”

Soon, his idea became an organization and his goals began to reach out of Alabama state lines. Rodney created a goal of mowing a lawn in every state. And he has, even the harder to reach states.

”I rented a mower in Hawaii,” Smith Jr. says of his non-continental visits, modestly highlighting the tenacity of his mission. “Making a difference one lawn at a time.”

And not only is Smith giving back to the senior community, he is inspiring the next generation.

The organization has recruited close to 300 kids in over five countries to take part in the R.M.C.L.S., “The 50 Yard Challenge” were kids cut 50 lawns in their town and receive a t-shirt for every 10 lawns they cut.

Once a challenger surpasses 50 lawns, R.M.L.C.S. give volunteer a brand new lawn mower.

If you would like to request lawn service, donate or find out more info, go to the R.M.C.L.S website.