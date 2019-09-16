Operation School Bell puts new clothes on the backs of 3,000 students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – School has been back in session for about a month now, but some kids never got a chance to go back-to-school clothes shopping.

That’s why the Assistance League of Wichita teamed up with JC Penney to clothe 3,000 students.

It’s the fourth year in a row the two have partnered for this program.

A total of 20 shopping sessions are offered, with emergency shopping for in-need students.