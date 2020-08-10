Over a 100 bikers ‘Back the Blue’ this last weekend in southwest Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 100 bikers rode through southwest Kansas this last weekend to “Back the Blue.”

The bikers started in Garden City and rode through Dodge City, Dighton, and Scott City. They were escorted by law enforcement for the nearly 200-mile trip.

A pancake feed was held where donations were accepted and Kansas Bikers Backing our Blue t-shirts were sold for the event. Overall, about $8,600 was raised. Money will support Kansas C.O.P.S.

Kansas C.O.P.S. is dedicated to helping the surviving families of our fallen law enforcement officers rebuild their shattered lives through hands-on programs based on strong peer-support ….survivors helping other survivors.

