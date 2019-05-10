Petco Foundation awards grant to Kansas Humane Society

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society announced it has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation.

The grant will help to provide discounted spay and neuter services for pet owners in the community who can provide proof of financial need. The grant will also be used to underwrite free and reduced cost adoption events.

“This grant will help us continue to do lifesaving work in the Wichita area. We will be able to provide low cost spay/neuter services to prevent unwanted litters of animals and help many animals in our community live healthier lives. We’re very thankful that this Petco Foundation grant will allow us to host reduced cost adoption events throughout the year to place even more animals in loving homes” said Mark Eby, President/CEO of Kansas Humane Society.

In 2018, the Kansas Humane Society achieved a 94 percent save rate, and provided care and services for nearly 16,000 animals.

For more information about Kansas Humane Society, visit www.kshumane.org. For more on the Petco Foundation, visit www.petcofoundation.org