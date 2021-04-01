Powerball ticket in south-central Kansas worth $50,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in south-central Kansas has won $50,000 from the Wednesday night drawing.

The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball to win. The winning numbers for last night’s drawing are 3 – 10 – 44 – 55 – 68 Powerball 24 and PowerPlay 2X.

The Kansas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in one of these counties: Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley.

No tickets matched all the numbers, so the jackpot grows to $32 million for the Saturday drawing.

If you are the winner of the $50,000, or of any lottery prize of $600 or more, you need to make an appointment to claim your prize. Contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time.