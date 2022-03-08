RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Melissa and Vic Kuhns own The Magic Clothes Bus, what they call a “rolling closet.”

The two fill the former school bus-turned closet with donated clothes. They then drive around Reno County and hand out free clothes to student-aged kids and teens in need.







“I’m a school bus driver for Nickerson, and I’ve seen a lot of kids who just need a little bit of extra help,” Melissa said.

As parents, the Kuhns know how fast children and teens outgrow their clothes.

“I also know as a parent myself that we have an abundant amount of clothing that we go through, so when they outgrow it, we don’t really have anywhere to put it,” said Vic. “And so we kind of came up with just getting a bus and putting clothes in it.”

When first starting out, the two helped a lot of foster children. Now, they are happy to be helping victims of the Cottonwood Complex fire.

“I’m glad that we have it now to help the ones who are needing help through the fires and everything,” Melissa said. “I’m glad that we can help. Hopefully, we’re able to help as many as we can.”

“I’m just glad we’re able to help,” said Vic. “We’re swimming in clothes, and there’s obviously people who need it. I’m glad we’re able to be here, and if anyone needs to come, they can come and pick out anything they need.”

The two are happy to not only be giving out clothes but to be taken in unwanted clothes from others. So much so that their bus is full.

“We’ve had a lot of donated clothes, so as much as I would like to take more, unfortunately, it’s just a one-man band, and we don’t have anywhere to put anything,” Melissa said.

“With the cold weather, we’ve got an abundance of coats. We’ve got hoodies, we’ve got other stuff,” continued Vic.









The two also host special events for infants.

“So because we don’t have the space on here, we do something called The Magic Clothes Bus baby addition. And that is next weekend on Sunday, where we go through and sort all the baby clothes. Usually, we get other items too, but you can come and get whatever you want,” Melissa said.

The Magic Clothes Bus baby edition is on Sunday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4501 W 4th Ave in Hutchinson.

They are also hosting an event for special attire.

“So, we’ve got probably about 75 dresses that will be available for people to go through and pick out for free,” said Melissa.

The Magic Clothes Bus formal wear giveaway is also on Sunday, March 13, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4501 W 4th Ave in Hutchinson.

Melissa says, “If anybody ever needs anything, I’m always just a call away. So, I can always just be here. The bus is available to anybody. I geared it more toward Reno County, but I’ve helped people in Wichita and other places as well, so it’s just here for anybody that needs help.”

To stay up to date with The Magic Clothes Bus, you can like them on Facebook.