Salina South Middle School guitar class performs ‘Stand by me’ during COVID-19 pandemic

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina South Middle School advanced guitar class is continuing at-home learning.
The class played “Stand by Me” from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out the clip above or by clicking here.
