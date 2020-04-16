Salina South Middle School guitar glass performs ‘Stand by me’ during COVID-19 pandemic

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salina South Middle School advanced guitar glass is continuing at-home learning.
The class played “Stand by Me” from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check out the clip above or by clicking here.
