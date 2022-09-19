WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Sedgwick County chapter donated its first bed to a person in need.

The non-profit started 10 years ago in Idaho and came to Wichita this past spring.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace held its first community build day on Sunday, Sept. 11, where 24 beds were made.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the first bed was delivered to a boy named Legend.

“We are so excited to be helping these guys. You never know, life just happens, and sometimes you get into situations you never thought you would. Fortunately, we’re able to provide a bed for this family that’s in a situation they never thought they’d be in,” said Sleep in Heavenly Peace President Susan Neu.

Legend decided to decorate his new bed with superheroes, like the Hulk and Superman.