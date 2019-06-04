Special Olympics athlete moving forward despite health concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Grant Rader takes on track challenges the same way he takes on health challenges — as a champion.

“You got to have the passion and spirit to be able to come out here to do it every day and see your hard work and practice and everything comes off and pays off for you after everything,” says Rader.

Rader has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with autism.

His mom and dad say Rader doesn’t let any of that hold him back.

“So I’m the dad, so I am the other one that says, ‘No, it doesn’t matter,’” says his father, Jason Rader. “I mean all he’s got to do is set his mind to it, and he can do anything he wants.”

Over the weekend, Rader shined on a statewide stage with more than 1,200 athletes at the summer games winning the 200 meter race and then running the third leg of the 100 meter relay.

“The smile on his face,” says mother Gina Rader. “Just to see him happy and that he’s running with all these people. Just that he’s happy.”

In the years ahead, Rader’s family hopes he continues to build confidence through the experience.

“I want to continue doing it,” Rader says. “It’s always fun trying new sports and keep on doing the same things over, because you train, you train and it pays off.”