Spirit volunteers give back to their community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It’s all about giving back or extending a hand during this time of year, and that’s exactly what Spirit Aerosystems did this afternoon for the third consecutive year .

Nearly 500 employees volunteered in whats called the “Spirit of the Harvest” event which took place inside the warehouse from noon until four in the evening.

The Spirit employees packaged one hundred thousand meals for the families in need during this season which were picked up by the Kansas food bank and would be distributed throughout the holiday season.

Employee volunteer said they not only do this for the sake of helping others, but to spend time with their co-workers.

Carmelita Conley said, “ It’s a nice little break from the everyday business. Things are a little hectic right now with the end of the year and increase rates, so this gives us an opportunity to bond outside of work.”

Spirit will continue this tradition with their next project “Spirit of the Season” which starts on Tuesday December 10th.