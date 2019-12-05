The Arc holiday display gets its shine back thanks to donor

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A popular Wichita holiday light display is shining bright once again!

Vandals hit the Arcs lights over the weekend stealing parts to one of the non-profit’s most admired displays.

A black box containing the lights controller for the Singing Bulbs was taken along with a sound amplifier and FM transmitter. The Arc said the damage is estimated at $2,000.

Wednesday, someone donated the missing parts to the organization. The executive director calls it a Christmas miracle.

“The outpouring of support and as quickly as they responded to come out here and get us up and going within two days is truly amazing,” said Kevin Fish, Executive Director Arc of Sedgwick Co

The anonymous donor even helped put the light display back together.