Topeka woman reunited with lost wedding ring after losing it in a parking lot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stephanie Plaice said it was a Christmas miracle after her wedding ring was returned after she lost it.

Plaice said she usually only takes her ring off to shower, but it fell out of her lap when she took it off to moisturize her hands in a Dollar General parking lot.

“We hurried back to Dollar General and looked all over the ground and asked the clerks if anyone had seen it or turned anything it,” Plaice said. “But no they hadn’t.”

The Opal stoned ring was nowhere to be found, so the recent newlywed put a plea out on Facebook asking if anyone had found her ring. After more than 300 shares, she received a message that someone wanted to return her ring.

“I just never thought that we would get it back,” Plaice said. “It’s just such an irreplaceable thing for us. Like we could not afford a new one.”

Now, it is back on her finger, as the infectious disease nurse, and mother of three has one less thing to worry about.