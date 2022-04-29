WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The ring-tailed lemur exhibit at Tanganyika Wildlife Park is always a popular attraction, but even more so now that there are twins babies in the mix.

The park says the twins were born on March 15 to parents Cersie and Errol. A typical ring-tailed lemur birth is one infant, but twins happen occasionally.

When they’re born, ring-tailed lemurs hang onto their mother’s stomach and make their way to riding on her back over time.

(Courtesy Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

(Courtesy Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

(Courtesy Tanganyika Wildlife Park)

The six-week-old infants are very curious about their surroundings and beginning to wander from their mom. They are in the enclosed habitat next to Lemur Island.

One of the fun things to do at the park is feeding the lemurs. You sit on the rocks of Lemur Island, and the lemurs walk across your lap as you hand feed them.

Even though you can’t feed the babies, you can feed their dad Errol. He is the one with the short tail.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park is at 1000 S. Hawkins Lane in Goddard. The spring and summer hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to see the park prices.