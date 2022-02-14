WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita-area teachers have achieved an award that few teachers can claim. They are the winners of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST).

Zerrin Oelze teaches science at McLean Science and Technology Magnet Elementary School in Wichita. Callie Harris taught math at Maize Elementary School but is currently the assistant principal at Pray-Woodman Elementary School in Maize

The PAEMST program said the awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teaching. The teachers chosen for the award must show a depth of knowledge of the subject they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.

Zerrin Oelze

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson presents flowers to Zerrin Oelze at McLean Science and Technology Magnet Elementary, Feb. 14, 2022. (KSN Photo)

On Monday morning, the Wichita Public Schools superintendent and other school officials went to Oelze’s classroom at McLean to present her with flowers and to congratulate her on winning the award.

“Oh, my goodness,” Oelze said. “It’s a little overwhelming, but I just feel so honored and privileged to receive this award and join just a cadre of educators that are passionate for teaching, passionate for learning and growing.”

Zerrin Oelze (Courtesy Wichita Public Schools)

She said she was nominated for the award, so she went through the lengthy application process, but it was worth it. Her motivation for teaching is her students.

“They’re the reason I’m here,” Oelze said. “It’s a joy to come every day and to teach and to inspire them with a passion for learning, to just recognize their own unique talents and gifts and bring those to flourish hopefully as they grow.”

She taught for three years at Earhart Environmental Magnet Elementary before moving to McLean 17 years ago. Oelze is a full-time science specialist, teaching kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

According to PAEMST, her lessons range from dissecting squid, analyzing data from a Measure Hunt, creating their own avatar life cycle, designing and building bridges, an indoor honeybee hive, and an Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site.

Callie Harris

Harris also has a connection to McLean Science and Technology Magnet. She taught there before moving to Maize Elementary School. This school year, she is the assistant principal at Pray-Woodman Elementary School.

Callie Harris (Courtesy Maize USD 266)

At Maize Elementary, she transitioned to the mathematics improvement position, teaching kindergarten through fifth grade. As the math interventionist, Harris worked with more than 100 students daily who had the highest mathematical needs.

She also trained her colleagues to use student data to meet individual student needs. In 2019, she won a nearly $12,000 grant to implement a Stop Everything and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Day for her school. It allowed students to participate in monthly STEAM events.

A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education.

This year, President Joe Biden named 117 teachers, mentors, and mentoring organizations as recipients of the PAEMST.

“I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals,” Biden said. “The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. The work that teachers and mentors do ensures that our Nation’s children are able to unlock — for themselves and all of us – a world of possibilities.”

The National Science Foundation (NSF) administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. NSF awards each winner $10,000. They also get a certificate signed by the president. Historically, winning the award means a trip to Washington, D.C. for a series of events and development opportunities. But this year, with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the awardees will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on Feb. 24.