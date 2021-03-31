‘Right place at the right time’: Two Wichita workers save woman in burning van

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two employees of a Wichita company saved a woman from a burning van Tuesday morning.

The woman’s van had crashed into the back of a box truck on Highway 50, between Newton and Walton.

According to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was believed to be trapped and her van was on fire. Emergency crews started to head in that direction, but it would take some time to get there.

A crew with Paradise Power Washing out of Wichita was in the area for a job. The two workers saw the burning van. They stopped their vehicle, got out, and sprayed water on the fire until it was out.

“I feel like her life was saved because they were at the right place at the right time,” said Harvey County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lorenzo Bohringer. “I feel that if they had not been able to put the fire out, there would have been no way we could have got to her before the fire guys got there.”

The woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but she is expected to survive. The driver of the box truck had minor injuries.

“In our line of work, we see a lot of bad stuff, but every so often we get to see something unbelievably positive. This is one of those instances,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.