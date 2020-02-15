Valley Center School District in Kansas wins Super Bowl bet with Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District in California

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The superintendent of the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District in California and the superintendent of the Valley Center School District in Kansas settled their friendly Super Bowl wager with a gift basket exchange this week.

Over the years, both schools have been receiving phone calls for the other by parents and callers who had the schools and their numbers mixed up.

Before this year’s Super Bowl, both Valley Center superintendents agreed to a friendly wager that the school district of the losing state would have to put a basket together of local treats and produce for the winning school district.

This week Ron McCowan, the superintendent with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District fulfilled his wager by presenting a basket full of California goods to Cory Gibson, the superintendent with the Valley Center School District in Kansas.

The basket contained California home-grown goods including oranges, avocados, nuts, honey, and orange juice.

