Valley Center School District in Kansas wins Super Bowl bet with Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District in California

Good News

by: KSNW

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The superintendent of the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District in California and the superintendent of the Valley Center School District in Kansas settled their friendly Super Bowl wager with a gift basket exchange this week.

Over the years, both schools have been receiving phone calls for the other by parents and callers who had the schools and their numbers mixed up.

Before this year’s Super Bowl, both Valley Center superintendents agreed to a friendly wager that the school district of the losing state would have to put a basket together of local treats and produce for the winning school district.

This week Ron McCowan, the superintendent with the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District fulfilled his wager by presenting a basket full of California goods to Cory Gibson, the superintendent with the Valley Center School District in Kansas.

The basket contained California home-grown goods including oranges, avocados, nuts, honey, and orange juice.

Video: Courtesy of the Valley Center School District, Kansas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories