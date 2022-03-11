WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six years ago Friday, the Sedgwick County Zoo welcomed its most popular large animals — six African elephants. On March 11, 2016, people gathered to greet Simunye, Titan, Arusi, Xolani, Talia, and Zuberi, who had traveled from Swaziland.

The zoo said their arrival was a collaborative lifesaving effort to rescue the elephants from their drought-stricken home.

A National Cargo Boeing 747-400 left Swaziland with 17 elephants bound for three U.S. zoos. The plane landed in Dallas and unloaded five elephants for the Dallas Zoo and headed to Wichita before taking the remaining six elephants to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The transfer of the elephants almost didn’t happen after it was challenged by the Friends of Animals group. The group claimed the elephants were stolen away in the dead of night and would face a lifetime of captivity. A U.S. district judge denied the group’s request and cleared the way for the elephants’ arrival.

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

(Courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo)

The elephants joined longtime zoo resident Stephanie to form a multigenerational herd. In April, the zoo announced the new arrivals had been named. The zoo waited until Memorial Day weekend to open the exhibit to the public.

African elephants are the largest living land animal. The zoo has five acres of land set aside for them.

The Reed Family Elephants of the Zambezi River Valley Habitat includes streams, mud wallows, and one of the largest elephant water features in the country.

To learn more about what the Sedgwick County Zoo has to offer, click here. Zoo hours are currently 9 a.m.-5 p.m.