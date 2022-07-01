WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita children spent some time helping to brighten the day for others last week.

Fifth graders from the East Heights United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School put their creativity to the test with chalk art. They decorated the sidewalks outside Chisholm Place, an Anthem Memory Care community, 1859 N. Webb Road.

Getting out into the community is a tradition for the group.

“We actually started chalking the walks here in 2020 during COVID when they couldn’t get out at all, and no one could go in really and see them,” said Paige Nelson, director of Youth Ministries, East Heights United Methodist Church.

The children made sure to create their chalk artwork in areas where residents and guests could enjoy them.

“This is a great opportunity for the young people and our seniors to share their love of summer and get to know each other,” Blair Miller, community relations director for Chisholm Place, said in a news release.