Wichita Fire Department rescues kitten

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – City emergency have been working harder than usual in the last few weeks dealing with by-products of severe Kansas storms and weather.

Emergency workers and city staff have recently spent countless hours moving safety cones, performing water rescues and filling sandbags in the face of heavy storms with rainfall and high winds.

But that doesn’t mean that they don’t have time to help the littler ones.

The Wichita Fire Department rescued a kitten Sunday around 11:30 a.m. in the Indian Hills area.

Ranya Taha says the department was kind enough to rescue her cat, who was stuck in a tree in the front yard of her home.

Taha is thankful that Wichita Fire Department was so quick to respond and able to remove her cat from the tree.