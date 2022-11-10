WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning.

Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday.

Chandalyn Robinson, an Army veteran in Wichita, is awarded a car through Progressive Insurance’s Keys to Progress program, Nov. 10, 2022. (KSN Photo)

“This means the world to me,” Robinson said. “I’ve had a rough two years. I beat breast cancer and was nominated by the VA to receive this car, so it means a lot to me to even be nominated, to be even thought about to do this.”

She found out she was chosen a couple of months ago.

“You would think that you would never be picked for something like this, and I never thought that I could be picked for something like this, and so I was crying, shocked, and a lot of emotions going on,” Robinson said.

Shaun Fuller, manager with Progressive Insurance in Kansas, said this is the 10th anniversary of the Keys to Progress program which gives new vehicles to veterans around Veterans Day.

“The golden rule is kind of one of our core values of the company,” he said. “We want to be able to give back to others that have helped and served our country, and this is one of the ways that we can do it within our communities.”

Robinson served in the Army from 1993 to 1998, including time in the Bosnian War. She earned medals for her service.

People can nominate veterans for the free car through their local Veterans of Foreign Wars. To learn more, click on Keys to Progress. After a veteran is nominated, Progressive Insurance has a third-party vendor do background checks to help find the best candidate.

“She was the best one this year and, to be able to help her and her son and give them a vehicle that’s reliable and make their life a lot easier, again it’s such a great program for that,” he said.

Chandalyn Robinson, an Army veteran in Wichita, was also given this gift basket on Nov. 10, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Fuller says that Progressive Insurance works with Enterprise Rent-A-Car to get the cars. The presentation happened at the Enterprise on West Kellogg. In addition to the car, Robinson also got a gift basket with a first aid kit, cleaning products, and gift cards.

“This is amazing for any U.S. veteran that has gone through a lot of things in their military career and also life after the military,” she said. “It’s huge. It’s huge for us veterans that need that extra boost or extra help.”