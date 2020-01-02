Wichita welcomes two New Year’s babies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita couples are celebrating the start of the year with new babies. For both sets of parents, the role of mom and dad came sooner than expected.

Makayla Dunagan’s due date was Jan. 5. She says doctors wanted to make sure she and baby were doing well, and the next thing she knew, she was in labor. Baby Elisa was born at 5:25 Wednesday morning at Wesley Hospital. She is the first girl born in 13 years on her dad’s side of the family.

But baby Elisa was not the only New Year’s baby in Wichita. A baby boy entered the world at 12:34 Wednesday morning at St. Joseph Hospital. His name is Rhys Hanning. He weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

Parents Blair and Cooper Hanning say Rhys was born four weeks early. Blair mentions she was at the gym when her water broke and could not believe it. That’s when her husband took the initiative and took her to the hospital. Eleven hours later Rhys was born.

Both Elisa and Rhys are the first of thousands of babies to be born in Wichita in 2020.

