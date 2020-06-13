Wichita woman meets biological father for the first time

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After years of not knowing who her biological father was—today one Wichitan will finally be able to welcome her dad into her home. Christian Gast says she had given up hope. She said she found her biological mother and sister years ago but had not found her father.

In 2018, Gast decided to join a genetic testing site that would hopefully help her identify her dad.

Finally, in January she got a special message.

“I honestly thought it was just a third or forth cousin saying thanks for adding me to your family tree. It was not, it was my biological father and he was in just as much shock as I was and when I say that my knees hit the floor, my knees literally hit the floor because this was something I have been longing for so long and I just felt overwhelmed with emotions,” said Gast.

Today, Gast will pick up her dad and meet for the first time ever. She says she plans on taking him to all the local places around Wichita. Gast says her dad plans on moving from Seattle to Wichita to make up for the lost time.

