WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Karla Stenzel, a long-time resident of Wichita, was “frightened” for healthcare workers as the number of COVID-19 patients with the omicron variant rose locally.

“I put a thing out on Facebook and said ‘I’d like to do something for these healthcare workers,'” said Stenzel.

She ended up raising $3,000.

“Twenty dollars here, 20 dollars here, 50 dollars here,” Stenzel said. “I mean, it just was everybody giving a little bit.”

With the money, she was able to feed three different emergency rooms across Wichita.

Last week, Stenzel fed respiratory therapists and the COVID unit at Wesley with the help of Wichita Brewing Company, City Bites and Harriet Harris, who bakes cookies.

“It all came together for a good cause,” said Stenzel.

Stenzel continues to donate to local healthcare workers.

On Wednesday, Stenzel is feeding respiratory therapists and the COVID unit at St. Francis.

“This is tremendous,” said David Alexander, president of the Via Christi Foundation. “They love to get the food, they love to eat, but more importantly than that, it’s the message behind the food. It says, “Hey, we’re still with you. We still recognize the sacrifice you’re making, we’re so grateful for all that you’ve done for us,” and that message from the community is really what means the most.”

As for her future plans, Stenzel says teachers are next.

“As a former teacher, I know people care sometimes, they just don’t know what to do or how to do it and I think if we give them an avenue or something to be a part of, then it all happens,” Stenzel said. “So, yeah, it was a great thing. Teachers are next by the way, we’re gonna give tools next.”