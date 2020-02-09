Good Samaritan Rescue: “He definitely saved his life tonight”

(KPRC) – A driver is recovering after crashing down an embankment and into a bayou Thursday night in Fort Bend County, Texas.

The driver was rescued by a Good Samaritan along with the help of a Fort Bend County deputies.

“He’s very lucky, very lucky to walk away. I don’t know the speed that he was going, but he definitely went airborne into the creek and he was really blessed,” Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith said.

Deputy Constable Caston Deboise, who was also responding to the scene saw both men in the water, helped pull them to safety.

“I’m very grateful for the citizen who put his life on the line to jump in there and help him out. I think he definitely saved his life tonight,” said Deboise.

