Good to grow: Haysville’s Pair Center setting the stage for Kansas hemp growth

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville’s John C. Pair Horticulture Center serves as home base for the state of Kansas’ industrial hemp test crops. Over a thousand cannabis plants are growing in field plots and a greenhouse on the research campus.

Director Jason Griffin and team are closely monitoring the plants to prepare a report at the end of harvest time which will be turned over to the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“We are monitoring for diseases, we are monitoring for insects and at the end of the season we will hopefully be able to harvest and pick out some different varieties that do better than others,” Griffin said.

That report will eventually be made available to the public, so Kansas farmers can evaluate the findings and make decisions on what they want for their own hemp operations.

Griffin reports the Pair center usually sees 28 to 29 inches of rain per year. This week, the center is up to 40 inches on the year.

“Our seed we’ve planted in the ground is struggling. We do have some seedlings in the ground coming up we hope will come through,” Griffin said.

As for if hemp is the next big cash crop in Kansas? Griffin says don’t invest more than you can afford to lose.

“If you’re an experienced grower and you know how to grow crops, you know how to grow plants, you’ve grown in a greenhouse before, you can grow this plant,” Griffin said.

Currently, several species of the plant are growing three to four inches every couple days.

The hemp will be harvested later this fall.