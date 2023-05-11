WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Goodwill Industries of Kansas has broken ground on a new store in northeast Wichita.

The non-profit recently purchased a 2.2-acre property near 29th Street and Greenwich Road for the new store.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will include 12,000 feet of retail space, a drive-thru donation drop-off, and is expected to employ around 50 people.

Dondlinger Construction is overseeing the building of the store, which was designed by Schaefer Architecture. The $5.1 million store is expected to open early next year.