Google Doodle promotes mask-wearing and social distancing practices

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Search giant Google is using its ubiquitous google-doodle to promote mask-wearing and social distancing.

Those measures are part of the CDC’s guidelines on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Google’s homepage animation shows the letters of its name wearing brightly colored masks.

The letters then shuffle playfully away from each other to create distance.

The letter “e” sends a heart emoji into the air, depicting adherence to CDC guidelines as an act of compassion.

That’s because wearing a mask is primarily meant to protect others if you are carrying coronavirus perhaps without knowing it.

