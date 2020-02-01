GOP rivals in Kansas district argue over wooing women voters

Adrienne Vallejo Foster, a Republican candidate in the 3rd Congressional District of Kansas, speaks during a debate at a statewide GOP convention, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Olathe, Kan. Foster is a former mayor of the Kansas City suburb of Roeland Park and a current regional U.S. Small Business Administration Official. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Three Republicans running in a suburban Kansas congressional district argued Friday over what personal qualities would bring women voters back to the GOP after Democrats flipped the Kansas City-area seat in 2018.

Candidates Amanda Adkins, Adrienne Vallejo Foster, and Sara Hart Weir had a debate Friday at a statewide GOP convention in Olathe.

Adkins cited her experiences as an executive and founder of a charity. Weir said she’s shown she can work across party lines as a former CEO of an advocacy group for the disabled. Foster suggested she could win over Democrats and pointed to her Mexican heritage.

