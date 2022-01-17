Gov. Kelly announces $1.5 million available in tourism grants

FILE – In this April 15, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic from the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly announced a new grant opportunity on Friday, Jan. 14, that will help communities develop or enhance tourism attractions to boost their local economy.

“Our tourism industry supports Kansas jobs, injects millions into our economy, and preserves our state’s unique history for future generations,” Kelly said. “These grants will enhance local community efforts to develop quality tourism assets that will grow the economy and improve the quality of life for all Kansans.”

The Tourism Attraction Sub-grants for Kansas (TASK) program is available through the Kansas Tourism Department. It offers $1.5 million in funding support for public and nonprofit groups to pursue new or improved tourism attractions. TASK is funded by the American Rescue Plan U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation state grants.

“We are using every tool at our disposal to accelerate travel and tourism across Kansas because of its many far-reaching benefits,” Lieutenant Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These grants will help fuel thoughtful investment in attractions across Kansas that create jobs, drive economic growth and improve our communities.”

Projects that would be funded by TASK would bring new visitors to Kansas. This includes museums, sports facilities, sites of natural or cultural significance, significant permanent exhibits, unique or destination-type lodging, conference centers, trains, outdoor activities that spur visitation, destination retail, and others that are tied to the tourism industry.

“This is a great opportunity to add to the already stellar visitor experiences available in Kansas and to inspire more people to explore our great state,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said.

The TASK grant application process is open until March 11, 2022. Grant awardees will be announced on May 2. For more information, visit their website or email the Kansas Tourism grant program manager, Taylor Hartshorn, at taylor.hartshorn@ks.gov.