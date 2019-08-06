Gov. Kelly ends emergency at El Dorado prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kelly Administration says an addition in staff will allow employees at a Butler County prison to return to 8 hour shifts.

“There are many people to thank for their support during this emergency, first and foremost our employees,” the governor said. “Under very difficult circumstances, our employees demonstrated their commitment to each other and to the safety of their fellow Kansans.”

The Kansas Department of Corrections has told the Organization of State Employees that improvements in staffing levels at the El Dorado Correctional Facility will allow the Department to return to normal working shifts for security staff.

Uniformed staff vacancies at El Dorado have been reduced from 75 on June 17 to 50 on July 29. KDOC attributes the reduction to the commitment of funding by Governor Kelly and the 2019 Kansas Legislature.

KDOC says that funding increase makes them more competitive in the job market by offering starting wages of $18.26 per hour, increasing from $15.75.

Executive rules give the KOSE 45 days to implement this change, which would end scheduled 12-hour shifts by October 6 at the latest. KDOC says this will give staff time to express their preference for a specific post.

KDOC says it is experiencing reduced vacancies at facilities across Kansas. On June 17, a total of 342 uniformed positions were vacant compared to 252 on July 29, a 26.3% improvement.