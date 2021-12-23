Gov. Kelly working to exempt sales tax on fencing materials due to wildfires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — After wildfires scorched four different counties during storms last week, Governor Laura Kelly has directed state legislators to work to extend the sales tax exemption to fence materials and services.

“Kansas farmers and ranchers are the backbones of this state, and the devastating wildfires they experienced last week have taken an enormous toll on their livelihoods,” Kelly said. “I am directing Secretary Burghart to work with our legislators to fast-track legislation to exempt sales tax for Kansans trying to replace damaged or destroyed fences.”

The directive comes in a similar fashion to legislation that was passed in 2017, Notice 17-01. That notice allowed for tax exemption for wildfires that took place in 2016 and 2017.

Currently, tax exemptions have to go through the Kansas Legislature. Gov. Kelly is working to fast-track the process.

On Dec. 9, 2021, Governor Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency due to the elevated dangers of wildfires. A week later, on Dec. 16, Governor Kelly directed the Kansas National Guard and Kansas Forest Service to deploy aerial assets to the affected areas to assist with fire suppression efforts in multiple counties with active wildfires.