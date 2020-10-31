Gov. Laura Kelly announced a new PPE distribution program

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor and top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are headed toward a clash over proposals for cutting taxes. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced on Saturday that the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH), in collaboration with the Kansas Department for Children and Families, is making visible personal protective equipment (PPE) available to deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

Since the pandemic began, my administration has prioritized ensuring that all Kansans have access to the resources they need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and stay healthy, *Governor Kelly said. *I commend the Department of Children and Families and the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing for making this program available to those who need it, and I encourage all eligible Kansans to apply. Gov. Laura Kelly

This visible PPE program was funded by the Federal CARES Act.

The program will provide people with the option of obtaining face shields or clear/smile masks. visible PPEs are made with see-through materials to allow for lip-reading and non-verbal facial expressions.

Each individual may request two items, and each household is limited to four face shields and/or a total of 10 PPE items. Consideration is on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last.

This program is only available to Kansas residents.

