Government officials recommend lap and shoulder seat belts in all limousines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Just days before the first anniversary of the limo crash that killed 20 people in New York, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is recommending that limousines have both lap and shoulder seat belts.

A vast majority of limousine companies in Wichita already have seat belts installed in their vehicles, but a variation of the lap and shoulder belts.

All Class Limo has two shoulder strap seat belts in the back of its limos and lap belts in the rest of the seats, but passengers are not required by law to wear them.

“We prefer you to, but we can’t force you to,” said Greg Pianga, project manager of All Class Limo.

Pianga said that’s the tough part.

“[Passengers] might start out doing it and as the night progresses, they don’t put them on,” said Pianga. “Most of the time, they end up everywhere else besides on them.”

Pianga has been driving limos for more than and decade and said he agrees with the NTSB’s new recommendation.

“Anything that is big that you’re not sitting straight forward in, there’s always going to be a risk,” said Pianga.

While a new limousine could cost a company roughly $100,000, Pianga said it would only cost about $15 per seat belt if the new recommendation ever became a law.

Pianga considers it a cheap price tag for riders’ safety.

“Anything safety-related is always a good thing,” said Pianga. “It doesn’t necessarily mean they’re going to use them. Until it becomes a law, it’s at their discretion.” .

The NTSB investigates crashes and makes safety recommendations to other federal and state agencies. The new recommendation will go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in hopes of stricter requirements in limousines.

The NTSB has also called for safer seats and crash tests on newer limo models.