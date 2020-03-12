Governor Kelly: One person from Wyndotte County dead from coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly and several state officials held a news conference on Thursday evening to discuss developments regarding the coronavirus.

Gov. Kelly was joined by Dr. Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment; Laura Howard, secretary for the Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Department for Aging and Disability Services; Kansas Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli and Brigadier General David A. Weishaar.

Governor Kelly announced a man in his 70’s from Wyandotte County has died from COVID-19. He did have underlying health issues. Officials said he was in a facility nursing home.

Officials are working to find out who he may have been in contact with. “We have talked a lot about what will be the new normal with the coronavirus,” Dr. Lee Norman said.

Officials are setting up a hotline for general questions about the coronavirus that you can call at 866-534-3463.

Declaring a state of emergency opens up Kansas Response plan, which will bring in emergency function agency heads.

Officials say this is a classic public health tracing situation to find out where this man got the disease.

There is now a restriction to senior-facility centers.

Secretary Laura Howard, with the Department of Aging and Disability Services said, they understand the short-term restriction can be frustrating, but it is in the best interest of community safety.

“It’s really critical to understand that they [visitors at nursing homes] can be carrying the coronavirus and it’s really hard, in a nursing home to turn away visitors. So it’s a balancing act, but it’s one of those decisions that was made very carefully because we don’t want to have too many visitors that could be infectious,” Dr. Lee Norman said.





