Governor Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Associate Justice John Paul Stevens

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Tuesday, July 23, in honor of John Paul Stevens, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
It is in accordance with Executive Order 10-12, and following the proclamation of President Donald Trump.
“Justice Stevens was a remarkable public servant and leaves behind an honorable legacy,” Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with his family in this difficult time. May we all strive to serve our own communities, state and nation with such conviction.”
To receive email alerts when the governor orders flags to half-staff, please click here.