Governor Kelly orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Associate Justice John Paul Stevens

FILE – In this April 30, 2014 file photo, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens prepares to testify on the ever-increasing amount of money spent on elections as he appears before the Senate Rules Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Stevens, the bow-tied, independent-thinking, Republican-nominated justice who unexpectedly emerged as the Supreme Court’s leading liberal, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after suffering a stroke Monday. He was 99. (AP Photo, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Tuesday, July 23, in honor of John Paul Stevens, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

It is in accordance with Executive Order 10-12, and following the proclamation of President Donald Trump.

“Justice Stevens was a remarkable public servant and leaves behind an honorable legacy,” Kelly said. “My deepest condolences are with his family in this difficult time. May we all strive to serve our own communities, state and nation with such conviction.”

