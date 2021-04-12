Governor Kelly responds to Transgender Athlete bill passing in House and Senate

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Governor Kelly questioned the future of a polarizing bill during a visit to Wichita.

While the Governor would not say if she will sign or veto the bill, she said bills like this do not help grow the state’s workforce.

The bill passed the House and the Senate on Friday. It does not allow transgender girls to participate in girls’ sports in kindergarten all the way up through the college level. The governor called the bill a “job killer.” She said in other states like North Carolina, companies decided they would not move their headquarters there when similar bills passed.

She also expressed concern over some of the voting bills passed in the Kansas legislature, calling them discriminatory.

“We know companies are making it very clear that they are not interested in this kind of regressive legislation that discriminates against anybody they need people they need smart people and they need a lot of them,” said Governor Kelly.

The governor said while she is waiting until she is able to fully see the bill, she will not support any bill that she says hurts the state’s recovering workforce.