Gov. Kelly announces Grant Awards to support domestic violence and sexual assault survivors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two million dollars in grants have been awarded to various organizations across Kansas. The money is to be used to improve the response to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.

Weighing in on the grant, Governor Kelly said “We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.”

The funds facilitate enhancements in local communities’ law enforcement and prosecution strategies to fight against violent crimes against women, increase and improve services to victims of these crimes, and promote community response to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, rape, and stalking.

Kathy Williams is the Executive Director of the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (WASAC). She said in the past year, she has seen an uptick in the services requested and that the grant money is vital in facilitating the services WASAC provides the community.

“It helps to fund our hotline, and our advocates, our therapists, our support group facilitators,” said Williams.

These funds were made available through the Office on Violence Against Women at the U.S. Department of Justice.