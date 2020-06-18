Governor Laura Kelly praises Spirit AeroSystems for manufacturing ventilators

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -Helping Kansans, the nation, and the world, Governor Laura Kelly is praising Spirit AeroSystems’ work to manufacture hundreds of ventilators. She said Spirit has been a key player in helping Kansas.

“Spirit answered a call, if you remember back in early March, the desperate need for ventilators, we were very afraid,” said Governor Laura Kelly

With the help of Governor Laura Kelly and outreach from Vaire, Spirit was able to transition an empty warehouse in April into a full-on production line for ventilators.

Currently, there are one hundred made each day. Next week, Spirit plans to start making 200 ventilators a day. Eventually, their goal is to get up to 1000 a day.

With the recent layoffs, officials said it’s been their chance to keep some of their workers employed.

“What the simulator projects have enabled us to do is keep people working and as I said we have about 365 people today and that will grow to over 1000,” said Spirit AeroSystems president and CEO Thomas Gentile.

“To keep employees on the floor, working, getting paychecks able to feed their families. We really appreciate what they’ve done,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

Spirit plans to make 50,000 ventilators by the end of October and plans to re-access the production from there.