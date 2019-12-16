Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  51
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Abilene USD #435 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hoisington - USD 431 Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 McPherson Church of Christ Moundridge - USD 423 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Rolling Hills Zoo Rural Vista - USD 481 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Sterling - USD 376 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Tabernacle Bible Church Twin Valley - USD 240 United Methodist Church (Chapman) Waconda - USD 272

Governor orders delayed start for state employees

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
laura kelly state of state_1547689503780.JPG.jpg

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered a delayed start time for non-essential state employees in Shawnee County on Monday, Dec. 16.

“Due to poor road conditions caused by today’s winter storm, state employees will have a delayed start time on Monday,” Governor Kelly said. “Please exercise caution, and allow road crews to do their job.”

State offices will be closed from midnight Monday morning through 10 a.m. to give road crews enough time to clear streets and sidewalks. State employees should report to work for a 10 a.m. start time, at which time offices will be open to the public.

This does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, the Judicial Branch, nor the Legislative Branch of Government.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories