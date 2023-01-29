LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has authorized the Arkansas National Guard to keep major highways operational and safe according to a tweet.

On Friday night, protesters shut down the I-55 bridge at the Memphis-Arkansas border in protest of the death of Tyre Nichols.

“We are praying for Tyre Nichols’ family and all of Memphis,” Sanders said in a tweet. “May God bring peace, healing and justice.”

She said the guardsmen will “serve as reinforcements to law enforcement in West Memphis.”

Nichols died after being beaten by five Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.